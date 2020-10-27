What’s New from 4FRNT for 2021

This is a special advertising section.

4FRNT MSP 107 Buy Now For $649

This is the SUV of skis; fun in all conditions, everywhere on the mountain. Whether you occasionally ski powder or search out the deepest gnarliest runs, the 107 makes it easy! Intuitive from the first turn, you will be shredding with a higher level of confidence. The damp, stable feel underfoot empowers you to ski fast, stomp big cliffs and charge through end of the day crud like a pro.

4FRNT Raven with new Tourlock™ skin system Buy Now For $779

Designed and tested by Eric Hjorleifson, the Raven welcomes adventure from trees to alpine terrain. This lightweight hard charger makes breaking trail on skin tracks and floating through powder effortless. Now available with 4FRNT’s limited edition TourLock™ skin system. Conceived in the backcountry by Hoji, this collaboration between 4FRNT x Pomoca created the lightest, most reliable, and easiest ski and skin system yet. You don’t have to work hard to ski hard!

4FRNT Devastator Buy Now For $629

The Devastator has been completely redesigned for this season while preserving its hardcharging DNA. 4FRNT developed a new multi radius Reflect Tech formula for stronger grip on edge and a more surfy, fun feel in powder. Their core has been updated to Aspen with carbon fiber stringers to create a lighter, more nimble freeride weapon. This new Devastator will expand your ability to play everywhere on the mountain.

4FRNT Renegade Buy Now For $699

Over a decade ago Hoji clicked into the Renegade to launch his iconic ski career, skiing gnarly lines with less effort than ever before. The Renegade is light and nimble on your feet, yet extremely stable when charging hard and stomping cliffs. The Reflect Tech rocker enables you to feather and pivot your way through technical terrain and ditch speed or slash in deep pow with ease, just like Hoji!