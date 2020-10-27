What’s New from Atomic for 2021

This is a special advertising section.

Atomic Backland 100 Buy Now For $850

Lightweight, wide and strong, Atomic Backland 100 is one of the most versatile skis in our Backland collection and capable of performing in the widest range of snow conditions and in any terrain. Built for adventurous days in the mountains, the Ultra Power Woodcore and Full Sidewall construction offers the perfect combination of lightweight touring capabilities and versatile freeride functionality. A Carbon Backbone runs the length of the ski like a backbone, providing exceptional agility and solid edge grip on the down. Intuitive and easy to handle, the revolutionary HRZN Tech in the tip allows the ski to bust through even the most challenging conditions. For the ultimate touring set up, we also offer pre-fit skins to match.

Atomic Hawx Prime XTD 130 Tech GW Buy Now For $975

Meet the Atomic Hawx Prime XTD 130 Tech GW. A ski boot for both all mountain skiing and freeride touring. This ready-to-hike boot is the next evolution – the legendary feel, skiing power and all mountain capability of Hawx with the touring ability of the Backland. Designed for people with medium feet, it brings you Prolite construction for more strength with less weight, and a Mimic Platinum Liner – a highly customizable liner that molds to the shape of your foot, with a Touring Flex Zone for uphill. The word “Tech” in the name means it has tech inserts for the uphill – along with Frictionless Pivot and Free/Lock 4.0 ski-to-walk mechanism for epic natural movement. The GripWalk soles offer more walking comfort without losing performance while skiing. This is a real one-boot quiver.