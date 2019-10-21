Transpack 2020
The best functional and unique bags and backpacks for the action sports market
This is a special advertising section.
In 1995, TRANSPACK® opened its doors with two desks, a computer, and a mission to design the best specialized, functional and unique bags and backpacks for the action sports market.
Two decades of evolution in design and materials helped create this new improved ballistic design.Stow-away shoulder straps and waist belt for travel, as well as a sternum strap and waist belt for weight distribution and stability. Ballistic 1680 water-resistant coated nylon, making it the most rugged pack on the mountain.
The classic Transpack boot, helmet and gear backpack that makes a statement. Transpack’s many prints keep your gear organized with original designs. Water-resistant tarpaulin bottom and air/water drainage grommets in side pockets keep your equipment dry.
The skiing icon Glen Plake partnered with Transpack to create a backpack with the same features as the TRV BALLISTIC PRO that will get your gear to the mountain in comfort and ultimate style.
Rolling protective high-density polyethylene case carries up to 2 pairs of skis (even 2 pairs of the new wider skis) and poles.
