Transpack 2020

This is a special advertising section.

In 1995, TRANSPACK® opened its doors with two desks, a computer, and a mission to design the best specialized, functional and unique bags and backpacks for the action sports market.

Transpack TRV Ballistic Pro Buy Now For $189

Two decades of evolution in design and materials helped create this new improved ballistic design.Stow-away shoulder straps and waist belt for travel, as well as a sternum strap and waist belt for weight distribution and stability. Ballistic 1680 water-resistant coated nylon, making it the most rugged pack on the mountain.

Transpack XTW Buy Now For $119

The classic Transpack boot, helmet and gear backpack that makes a statement. Transpack’s many prints keep your gear organized with original designs. Water-resistant tarpaulin bottom and air/water drainage grommets in side pockets keep your equipment dry.

Transpack TRV Ballistic Pro—Glenn Plake Series Buy Now For $189

The skiing icon Glen Plake partnered with Transpack to create a backpack with the same features as the TRV BALLISTIC PRO that will get your gear to the mountain in comfort and ultimate style.

Transpack Hard Case Jet Buy Now For $239

Rolling protective high-density polyethylene case carries up to 2 pairs of skis (even 2 pairs of the new wider skis) and poles.