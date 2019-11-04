The North Face 2020
The North Face's fundamental mission remains unchanged since 1966
This is a special advertising section.
The North Face® fundamental mission remains unchanged since 1966: Provide the best gear for our athletes and the modern day explorer, support the preservation of the outdoors, and inspire a global movement of exploration.
Acting like alpine body armor, Steep Series™ Brigandine apparel is built for terrain that requires you to have complete weather protection and complete focus. When the consequences are dire and the exposure extreme, The North Face® athletes turn to the Brigandine Collection to push the limits of possibility.
Designed to charge from first chair to last light, Steep Series™ A-CAD apparel steps out of the boundary gate searching for untracked snow and primed for multiple laps of your crews’ secret stash. Performance fabrics and technical features combine with creative styling and high-vis patterns so you can turn heads when you’re smashing pillows long after the lifts stop spinning.
