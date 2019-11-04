Strafe 2020

This is a special advertising section.

Founded in Aspen, Colorado, Strafe is a collection of passionate individuals whose drive for adventure is rivaled only by our commitment to creating modern mountain apparel that doesn’t compromise performance, quality, or style. We like going fast, and we’re continually inspired by a dedication to living life in the mountains and making versatile gear designed to perform across all conditions. We’re athlete-owned, so we make the gear we need.

Designed for adventure, the Nomad Jacket works equally well for both resort shredding and backcountry skin tracks. The newly developed Recon Elite 3L stretch fabric offers incredible comfort, with unparalleled mobility, breathability and waterproofness. Big chest pockets easily stow goggles or a pair of skins.

One pant to rule them all. The Capitol Pant will tour all day, hike the Highland Bowl, or spin tram laps. The newly developed Recon Elite 3L fabric will repel any type of weather you encounter during your ski adventures. With incredible breathability and a 4-way stretch fabric, Capitol Pant will move effortlessly with you for ultimate freedom while skiing.

The Eden Jacket is the answer for all of the ladies that have been looking for that do-it-all jacket. Updated for 2019 with a shorter silhouette and our new Recon Elite 3L 4-way stretch fabric as well as 120gm of Polartec Alpha Direct® insulation. The Eden jacket is made with active insulation, keeping you warm, but retaining the breathability and stretch Strafe skiers have come to love. Warm, but not too warm.

Our award winning Scarlett Bib Pant is one of a kind. We’ve spent countless hours refining our women’s fit to be free of any restrictions while shredding and to have a flattering cut that complements any shape and size. The unique halter-top design and stretch back panel allows for easy exposure without having to remove your jacket every time you need to…you know… use the facilities. Made from super breathable, light, and fully waterproof eVent fabric, these bibs will perform equally well on the resort as they do during long days of touring.