Stio was founded to inspire connection with the outdoors through beautiful, functional products infused with mountain soul. We draw inspiration from our everyday immersion in life here in Jackson Hole: days on local rivers, trails and Teton summits. Technical performance, quality and versatility are hallmarks you’ll find in every piece of apparel we make, be it intended for epic alpine pursuits or the quieter moments of the mountain life.

Pre-work dawn patrols, weekend tram laps or setting the skin track on seasonal hut trips, the Raymer finds its line as Stio’s highly breathable, highly packable shell. A lightweight, waterproof and fully seam-sealed Entrant™ 3L shell facilitates vapor transport when working hard to gain vertical and stretches liberally. Its streamlined construction enables it to cram easily into small packs. High-positioned, pack-accessible hand pockets stash on-hill essentials and crossflow core vents dump heat fast.

An everyday ski partner for bootpacks, skin tracks and gate laps, Stio’s super packable, highly breathable Raymer Pant is equipped to ski it all. Lightweight stretch Entrant™ 3L shell material facilitates vapor transport, while fully seam-sealed construction delivers waterproof protection. Inner thigh vents shed heat when kicking in steep steps, jam pockets stash gloves or a hat when fiddling with gear and internal gaiters seal out boot-top pow.

Constructed with Dermizax®, a 3-layer polyester fabric that offers exceptional waterproof and breathable performance, the Environ is ready to take on the worst weather the mountains can deliver in an eye-catching and streamlined package. Stio’s all-mountain workhorse features include YKK® waterproof Vislon® Aquaguard® zippers and pit-zips for ventilation when temps rise. A fully adjustable, helmet-compatible hood provides additional protection and a built-in powder skirt keeps you dry on the deepest days.

Built for deep snow, steep lines and the ladies who love them, the Environ Bib is Stio’s fully featured waterproof ski bib that provides premium weather protection on either side of the gate. Our seam-sealed, 3L Dermizax® waterproof shell fabric is super durable for day-in, day-out use, and the Environ’s high-waisted, mini-bib design provides both a flattering fit and ample coverage in the blower conditions you dream about.