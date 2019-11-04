Spyder 2020

This is a special advertising section.

Spyder is an international performance apparel brand with iconic, innovative product design. Spyder builds technologically advanced gear for elite athletes and modern consumers. With thoughtfully designed, purposeful collections, Spyder fuses technology, form, function, and fashion.



Spyder Eiger GTX Shell Buy Now For $800

The ISPO Gold Winning 2019 Eiger Jacket was designed from three years of research and development and has all the bells and whistles. Made with a GORE-TEX Laminate and built with strategic paneling, not only will it keep you dry, but it is designed to be more durable in key areas and have higher breathability where you need it. Machine weaving has reduced seams from the Eiger making it the best looking, and one of the lightest most durable jackets in the Spyder Lineup. From raised zippers for easy pocket access while wearing a backpack, to internal compartments specifically designed for skins and keeping your phone warm, this jacket has storage covered for hitting the backcountry or simply cruising around the resort.



Spyder Nordwand GTX Shell Buy Now For $700

Made from a multi-density woven polyester and a GORE-TEX laminate combined with strategic stretch paneling, this bib will keep you warm without hindering your range of motion. The Nordwand Shell Pant is the matching bib to the Eiger Jacket and is packed with the same technology. GORE-TEX topo was used on the knees for improved movement and range of motion. Internal vents and thigh zippers running down 3/4ths of the bib makes cooling off simple even on the warmest days. Lightweight suspender straps and soft flexible clips give you all the benefits of wearing a bib with a backpack without feeling like you’re wearing a bib.



Spyder Solitaire GTX Pro Shell Buy Now For $750

Designed with input from Spyder athlete Amie Engerbretson, this lightweight jacket is truly built for adventure. A backpack compatible core and underarm zippers allow you to quickly and easily access key items. Featuring a Gore-Tex Laminate and strategically placed stretch nylon, this jacket moves with you while keeping you warm and dry.

Spyder Solitaire Buy Now For $750

Designed with input from Spyder athlete Amie Engerbretson the Solitaire is built with a Gore-Tex Laminate and DWR to keep you dry no matter the conditions. Lightweight suspender straps and soft flexible clips give you all the benefits of wearing a bib with a backpack without feeling like you’re wearing a bib. A long easy access side body leg zipper, as well as inner thigh vents, allow you to speed up your stops and control your temperature keeping you on the slopes and out of the lodge!