Orage 2020

Representing today’s modern mountain culture, Orage offers three seasons of outerwear, casual wear, layering, base layers, and accessories; all designed to keep you warm, dry, comfortable and most importantly, looking like no one else around.

Orage Men's Spire Jacket Buy Now For $449

The 3-ply Dermizax(R) shell fabric of the Spire Jacket makes it one of the most dependably waterproof jackets available in 2019. Field tested in the backcountry of the Pacific Northwest and British Columbia, the Spire offers an ergonomically engineered jacket that will keep you warm and dry on the days where you need to take a rainy lift ride at lower elevations to access the fresh new snow at the peak.

Orage Men's Gibson Bib Buy Now For $399

Making its return for 2020 is the Gibson Bib pant, one of the toughest, most rugged backcountry bibs ever built for skiers. The Dermizax® 3-ply shell fabric and articulated fit results in a backcountry-focused bib that will stand up to the deepest powder while keeping you bone dry. For serious skiers, the Gibson bib is a no-brainer.

ORAGE Horizon Buy Now For $650

Life on the mountain is constantly changing, from touring the backcountry one day to sunny chair laps the next. The brand-new Horizon Jacket adapts to your environment and activity level with its function-forward design that includes a longer fit, removable insulated vest with breathable Gilltek vent and 3-ply construction in collaboration with Dermizax’s cutting-edge waterproof-breathable membrane technology. The result leaves you free to get #outthere in the mountains.

Orage Women's Cliff Bib Buy Now For $399

For expeditions that might lead you well outside resort boundaries, the Cliff Bib was designed to offer premium climate control and protection from the elements. Featuring our 3-ply Dermizax® shell fabric and fully loaded with ski-ready features, these are the ski pants that will get you to the goods no matter what Mother Nature has in store.