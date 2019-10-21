Intuition Custom Boot Liners 2020

This is a special advertising section.

Intuition offers the best premium boot liners in the world, launching new innovations in moldable liner technology and setting unparalleled industry standards. Whether it’s ski or snowboard, mountaineering or water-ski boots, there is an Intuition liner that can enhance comfort and performance, as each liner is custom designed to specific athletic applications. The proprietary Intuition Foam used exclusively in all Intuition Liners will ensure feet are kept warm, comfortable and happy.



Intuition Dreamliner Buy Now For $198

The Dreamliner provides increased comfort, warmth and performance for all levels of skiers. Available in three thicknesses to accommodate a range of shell fits. The liner features a 4mm sole and optional insoles for easy volume adjustments, as well as room for custom foot beds.



Intuition Pro Wrap Buy Now For $187

Pro Wrap liners are an excellent option if you require a stiff, medium-thickness liner but are looking for more room in the forefoot. Strategic reinforcement provides additional stiffness and the 2mm Strobel sole with removable insoles allows for easy volume adjustment.



Intuition Pro Tongue Buy Now For $198

Pro Tongue liners are the stiffest tongue liners Intuition offers and are ideal for intermediate and advanced skiers. This medium-thickness liner features a 2mm Strobel sole with removable insoles, creating a roomy toe box to accommodate various fits.



Intuition Tour Wrap Buy Now For $187

Tour Wrap liners are designed to work in most alpine-touring and telemark shells. This versatile wrap liner offers a stiffer, more responsive fit for the downhill, with a soft, rear flex panel for maximum range-of-motion when touring. The 4mm sole and optional insoles accommodate a variety of foot volumes, orthotics, and foot beds.