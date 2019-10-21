Dakine Accessories 2020

This is a special advertising section.

Founded in Hawaii in 1979 and located at the base of Mt. Hood in Hood River, Oregon, Dakine builds backpacks, travel bags, accessories, outerwear and clothing for people who love to surf, snowboard, skateboard, mountain bike, ski, windsurf, kiteboard and travel.

The Team Poacher R.A.S. 26L is Chris Benchetler’s go-to pack. It has the technical features and fit he demands for riding steep lines and features a rendering of Benchetler’s original artwork on the back panel. The contoured straps and back panel create a snug fit for sending it. The panel loader design includes full-zip back entry and separate avalanche tool storage. The pack is compatible with the Mammut® Removable Airbag System 3.0 and features Dakine’s exclusive RollTop closure.

iconic steal-your-face graphic on the Team Baron mitts mark the Chris Benchetler x Grateful Dead Signature Series. The collaboration blends the vibe of one of music’s most eclectic road shows with one of skiing’s most influential riders. The mitts feature waterproof-breathable GORE-TEX liners and Gore Grip technology for all-day storm protection and maximum dexterity. A combination of Primaloft® Gold insulation and soft wool lining deliver the all-conditions warmth you need all winter long.

Our most popular ski roller bag, the Fall Line is the perfect jack-of-all trades ski bag. Well-featured and lightweight with all the features you’d need for a day-trip to the mountain or a week-long vacation hunting pow. With room for two pairs of skis, a set of poles and a removable boot bag, it’s a great solution for every kind of ski trip. The tow handle pairs with a rolling luggage bag for one-handed navigation through an airport or hotel lobby, and the zippered external pocket keeps gloves, hats, travel papers and magazines easily accessible.

Warm hands make all the difference. The Lotus mitts deliver leather durability and insulation, so you can enjoy the ride from first chair to last run. A waterproof, breathable membrane complements PrimaLoft® Gold for storm-ready warmth. Goat leather palms maintain pole-gripping dexterity, and soft fleece lining greets your hands every time you slip them on.