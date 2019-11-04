Armada 2020

This is a special advertising section.

In the early 2000’s how people skied was changing, but legacy ski companies continued to anchor their identities in alpine racing. What came to be known as freeskiing was a departure from anything that had come before – it shared more in common with the freedom of snowboarding, skateboarding and surfing than it did with anything seen in skiing at the time. This new movement left more to the imagination, and there was a shared sentiment among a new generation of skiers that the style and progression they were pursuing should be celebrated. The time had come for a company that did exactly that.

Armada Evers GTX 3L Buy Now For $579

Our Signature Premier Performance GORE-TEX® 3L Freeride Shell. Brand new for 19/20 the Evers combines a clean, functional design with GORE-TEX® 3L fabric with GORE C-KNIT BACKER for maximum comfort and mobility. Fully featured, including 100% Seam Sealing, YKK Aquaguard Zippers, 4-Way Stretch Powder Skirt and Interior Goggle Pocket the Evers comes in a slightly longer, moderate tailored fit and is our interpretation of what a progressive, high performance Freeride Jacket can and should look like.



Armada Delway Gore-Tex 3L Buy Now For $479

GORE-TEX® 3L fabric with GORE C-KNIT BACKER in a Moderate Tailored cut for ultimate comfort and mobility. Add a 4-Way Stretch Bib, 100% Seam Sealing, inner and exterior Leg Vents and Integrated Schoeller® Keprotec® Cuff and Instep Reinforcement and you get a fully featured, top of the line Freeride Pant that will likely be the only pant you’ll use all season.

Armada Resolution GTX 3L Buy Now For $499

The Resolution GORE-TEX® 3L Jacket will stand up to the harshest of conditions without compromising design. GORE® C-KNIT™ Backer Technology and GORE-SEAM® Tape provide maximum waterproofing and breathability for any mountain application. Wear it alone as a shell with Pit Vents open for airflow on the skin track. Pair with an insulator on storm days to stay warm and keep the elements out. Stash your essentials in all the right places knowing they are protected by YKK AQUAGUARD® Water Repellent Zippers. Packed with features and attention to detail; the Resolution is our best choice for performance outerwear.



Armada Highline Gore-Tex 3L Buy Now For $425

Built for the skier looking for maximum protection from the elements while maintaining premium performance. Constructed with GORE® C-KNIT™ Backer Technology these bibs will be waterproof, breathable, and windproof in any condition. A host of style updates for this season combined with our trusted Tech Fit make the Highline a go-to anywhere the mountains call. Schoeller® Keprotec® Cuff and Instep Reinforcement provides durable protection from ski edges and alpine gear. The Removable and Adjustable 4-Way Stretch Bib allows this to be worn over a baselayer, over an insulator, and or anyway the day demands.