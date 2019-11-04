Arc’teryx 2020

This is a special advertising section.

Located in the Canadian Coast Mountain wilderness, Arc’teryx is built on the principle of obsessive, precise design and production. Our unique in-house manufacturing and design centers allow us to constantly evolve and build products the right way. Timeless quality, intuitive design and simplicity result in unrivaled performance at the point of extreme need.

Arc'teryx Sabre AR Buy Now For $625

Equipped to handle the vertical aspects of big mountain skiing, the Sabre AR Jacket is built for freeride touring. Patterning and features align to deliver optimal freedom of motion, breathability and protection. WaterTight™ pit zips give rapid ventilation on traverses and ascents, and the integrated powder skirt delivers a secure fit in deep powder. Pockets provide security and are placed for easy accessibility, even with a pack on. The helmet compatible StormHood™ cinches securely, giving full coverage and exceptional visibility. Slide’n Loc™ attachments link to the Sabre AR Pant, creating a snowproof system that works as a single unit.

Arc'teryx Sentinel AR Buy Now For $625

Equipped to handle the vertical aspects of big mountain skiing, the Sentinel AR Jacket is built for freeride touring. Patterning and features align to deliver optimal freedom of motion, breathability and protection with a relaxed, contemporary women’s fit. WaterTight™ pit zips give rapid ventilation on traverses and ascents, and the integrated powder skirt delivers a secure fit in deep powder. Pockets provide security and are placed for easy accessibility, even with a pack on. The helmet compatible StormHood™ cinches securely, giving full coverage and exceptional visibility. Slide’n Loc™ attachments link to the Sentinel AR Pant, creating a snowproof system that works as a single unit.

Arc'teryx Sentinel AR Buy Now For $499

Designed for big mountain freeride touring, the Sentinel AR Pant is waterproof, breathable and hardwearing. Storm protection and warmth come from the N70p GORE-TEX 3L fabric with 3 layers of lo-loft soft shell construction. The material’s brushed liner provides light insulation and a flannel like feel. Durable 100D ® PowderCuffs™ seal out snow and fit under snowboard highbacks, and Keprotec™ instep patches prevent abrasion and ski cuts. Integrated Slide’n Loc™ attachments link with compatible jackets to create a unified clothing system that moves with the body and helps seal out snow.



Arc'teryx Proton LT Hoody Buy Now For $299

The Proton LT Hoody is equipped with a breathable insulation package to manage the dynamic needs of mountain pursuits and perform as a self-regulating midlayer for a variety of high output activities. Breathable insulation means excess heat and moisture can pass through the combination of air permeable fabrics and insulation. In addition to being extremely air permeable, the Fortius™ Air 20 face fabric has unrivaled hardwearing durability, over 60 times more durable in abrasion tests than the industry standard. Put it on, leave it on and stay focused on the activity.