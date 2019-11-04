This is a special advertising section.

686 Technical Apparel authentically rooted in passionate pursuits of purposeful and modern design, we are a direct product of a thirst for innovation and an open mind constantly searching for a way to alter the outcome of the future. We hope to create conversation and collaboration through our technical apparel and visual experimentation while establishing a home for independent thinkers, visionaries, risk-takers, nomads, and the like.

686 Hydrastash Sync Buy Now For $399

The brainchild of Parker White and the 686 team of backcountry explorers comes to fruition in the first-ever GORE-TEX jacket with Hydrastash® built-in hydration. The BPA free Hydrastash bladder, hidden in the specially designed powder skirt, holds 25 oz of fluid and the patented Micro-bite™ Valve and microtubing deliver stealth hydration on demand while out on the mountain.



686 GLCR Stretch Gore-Tex SMARTY 3-in-1 Buy Now For $599

The best-selling GORE-TEX SMARTY 3-in-1 jacket has been updated with bluesign® approved stretch fabrics in the shell and recycled Primaloft® insulation in the removable integrated midlayer. Backed by 686’s Lifetime Warranty and tested and approved by the Mammoth Unbound park staff, this jacket is sure to pass the test of time (and snow).



686 GLCR Stretch Gore-Tex Dispatch Buy Now For $419

When 686 set out to design the best do-it-all bib on the planet, they enlisted only the best collaborators. Backcountry guides in Japan added mobility and features that enable high levels of touring and activity and Mammoth Mountain’s Unbound park staff added extra durability. The end result – a bib mobile enough for day tours and built to last (and backed by 686’s Lifetime Warranty). This is the only pant the 686 pro team packs for every trip.



686 SMARTY 3-in-1 Cargo Buy Now For $349

The pant that put 686 Technical Apparel on the map and continues to set the 3-in-1 standard is now available in both infiDRY 20K and GORE-TEX fabrics to adapt to anyone’s lifestyle. Each SMARTY 3-in-1 Cargo pant comes with the famous removable fleece pant, perfect for layering on chilly days or lounging around the cabin in.