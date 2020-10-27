The Best Touring Skis of 2021

Faction Agent 3.0 Buy Now For $849

D: 134-106-124mm

R: 20m

Oh look, it’s Secret Agent Man, showing up with lightweight carbon weave skis that are capable of zooming uphill and bombing downhill. Have I captured your attention? At 1720 grams, the Agent 3.0 has a uniform stiffness through the ski, making them easy to control and pivot through tight trees. Made with a karuba core and carbon weave but with the same shape and dimensions of the stalwart Faction Dictator 3.0, these skis are meant to make long approaches to steep lines worth it. Want to tour in the morning and then ride lifts in the afternoon? Paired with a beefier touring boot and binding, these skis will heed the call. The lightweight materials of this ski will likely not respond well to constant hucking, but I found them to handle well regardless of the mogul, lip, or knuckle that was in my line. They are afterall a lightweight touring ski, but with a tinge of straightline. —Jeff Colt

Faction Agent 3.0 X Buy Now For $849

D: 134-106-124mm

R: 18m

The Union found Faction’s Agent 3.0 X to be a highly capable all mountain ski that checked all the boxes. You could take it through crud and bounce through moguls. It was surfy in turns, and quick edge to edge. It locked upon groomers, and powered through turns, but dumped speed easily, too. It’s a ski that wants to be skied forward. The stiff tail, which held you through a turn, was hard to break out of, but if you can find the balance point it will perform for you, “I think any level can ski this ski. It’s good for beginners, but advanced skiers could push this ski hard,” says Rossland wine connoisseur Kate Verhagen. Faction billed the Agent, which has a light karuba core, and a carbon weave, as a touring ski, and while testers like the “unique combination of a lightweight construction that felt bombproof on groomers and in skied-off bumps,” many felt that it was too beefy to be a backcountry-specific setup. But if you’re going to be skiing inbounds, in variable snow, or taking it on slack country walks, this could be your agent. —Heather Hansman

Atomic Backland 107 W Buy Now For $850

D: 136-107-123mm

R: 17.4m

The Atomic Backland 107 W is like having an ace up your jacket sleeve when leaving the lifts behind. A carbon runner inserted into the lightweight beech and poplar core creates a stable platform without adding any unwanted weight. With the Backland underfoot, we were able to run up the slopes and fly down the powder lines. In the untracked deep snow, the ski was reactive, energetic and had great floatation with its rockered tip and flat tail. Inbounds, the Backland is capable, yet challenges its rider to be on edge and control its lightweight construction in the ruts. Made for a skier who is looking to progress her skill level and still have a ski that performs once she’s mastered it. Overall the Backland 107 W is at home in the back/slack country yet can hold its own in variable conditions on resort. —Kate Verhagen

J Skis The Slacker Buy Now For $729

D: 136-110-128mm

R: 20m

Everyone wants a ski to put a burly touring binding on and ride both in and out of bounds. Ballin’ on a budget, right? The Slacker’s weight stays manageable at 2,000g due to the aspen core and carbon stringers. Maple stringers close to the edges give the Slacker a decent torsional bite and balanced feel with an effortless pivot into each turn. While lightweight, you won’t sacrifice performance coming back down. If your goal is to play on bigger lines and sidecountry powder, the Slacker will help you achieve it. You may even have some gas left for multiple laps. —Wally Phillips

Armada Whitewalker Buy Now For $799

D: 139-116-135mm

R: 18m

Armada’s new Whitewalker is a big, bad, powder-slaying ski weighing in at 1,800g. The lightness of the karuba wood core is palpable, and, even when sizing up, it never feels like too much ski. There is considerable reinforcement above the bindings, and the AR75 sidewall helps to provide a supportive platform underfoot. The schmear tech, which bevels the tip and tail in three dimensions, combined with a pintail design, gives a super-pivoty feel when needed, riding forward or switch. You also need big terrain to truly unlock this ski, as the Whitewalker will starve on mellower aspects. —Wally Phillips