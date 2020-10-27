The Best Powder Skis of 2021

(Click on the ski to skip down to its review)

4FRNT Hoji CC (W)

BLIZZARD Rustler 11

BLACK CROWS Anima

BLACK DIAMOND Boundary Pro 115

MOMENT Wildcat

FACTION Prodigy 4.0

ICELANTIC Saba Pro

J SKIS The Friend

DYNASTAR M-Free 118

4FRNT Hoji CC (W)

D: 129-112-120 mm

R: 30m

The adjective we heard the most to describe the 4FRNT Hoji CC was “poppy” the second was “intuitive,” and overall the ski felt fun and easy to understand The Hoji CC has what 4FRNT call ReflectTech, which means the camber and side cut reflect each other, and when you turn the edge stays in contact, and the turn radius changes with your turn shape. We saw that design feature in a few pairs of skis this year, and it made a difference in how the ski hooked up and engaged in variable snow. Eric “Hoji” Hjorleifson initially designed the ski—hence the name—but then 4FRNT pushed it over to their women’s team, to adjust the shape for skiers with lower centers of gravity and people who get their power from their hips. As someone who has been called out for having childbearing hips, I can’t say I noticed a significant difference, but testers who don’t normally like a rockered ski, like modern elder Jooles LoVecchio, said they were surprised at how much they liked it, and how fun it was. It’s probably not your ski if you exclusively ski hardpack, but in softer snow it feels like the surface springs up to meet your skis, creating energy out of every turn. —Heather Hansman

Blizzard Rustler 11

D: 142-114-132mm

R: 21m

Need for speed? Ski the Rustler 11. “I tried to find the speed limit, which is the spot where the ski wants to quit before my body and mind do. This ski does not have that limit,” says very fast skier Spencer Harkins. But, unlike some point-it-and-go-planks, the Rustler 11 is not a one-trick racehorse. The Union found it rails turns and isn’t locked into a single turn shape. For a stable stiff ski, it’s playful and particularly fun in chop, and still floats in deep snow. You’ll have to work to get it around in tight trees, and it might not be your favorite bump ski, but who wants to ski bumps when there are wide-open snowfields to slash and groomers to charge?

Black Crows Anima

D:147-115-136mm

R: 19m

The Anima is really easy to ski and doesn’t demand much of the driver, but that doesn’t mean it’s a wet noodle. For a wide ski, it’s super sturdy when moving Mach 2 down the hill, and relatively easy to lay an edge for wide, sweeping turns across open faces. Deep rocker in the tip and tail allow the Anima to pivot through tight spaces well, and the poplar wood core floats right through soft, deep snow where it’s really meant to be. Updated this year to be stiffer underfoot, this is a tool for playful skiers who split their time between laying trenches on the slope and conquering the off-piste tree run. —Sierra Shafer

Black Diamond Boundary Pro 115

D: 142-115-124mm

R: 22m

The new Boundary Pro is an aggressive, deep-pow, solid-core mountaineering tool: comfortable breaking trail, easy on the skin track, light enough to sling on the pack when the going gets steep, but still substantial enough to blast chunder and float big turns at speed. With its thoughtful balance between rocker profile, shovel splay, and reasonable camber underfoot, this ski offers considerably more dampness and edge-hold than its lighter-weight, pure-backcountry cousin—the Helio Carbon 116. It’ll keep you anchored on wind-scoured steeps, and can definitely hold its own through the diminishing returns of a long inbounds powder day. “A muscle ski for big mountains,” wrote veteran tester Matt Hansen, “with a hairy chest and back.” Marks were lower for the understated black on black on green graphics. But, hey, if you’re looking at top sheets you’re not skiing powder. —David Page

Moment Wildcat

D: 141-116-131mm

R: 25m

Moment’s flagship powder ski separated itself from the pack this year. While the ski maintains its charging DNA, the lighter layup and more balanced swing-weight make made it an absolute joy to pop around between the pockets of chop and bumps.

The tapered tips never hook up as it blasts through chunder like a ski 300 grams heavier. Throw it sideways and maneuver through tight trees without pasting your body to one. And at the end of the day, I was nowhere near as tired as I would have been on its predecessor.

The Wildcat’s full sidewall construction gave me confidence on corduroy getting back to the chair despite its considerable mustache rocker (pronounced early rise in the tip and tails with significant camber underfoot), but we all know that’s not what it’s for. If you want to surf, slide, and slash, this is your stallion. —Jake Stern

Faction Prodigy 4.0

D: 140-116-132mm

R: 22m

We found the sweet spot on this fatty right away and jumped right into railing through powder and crud where it really feel at home. Be aware of the soft tip and tail on groomers. If you, like us, hope to be crushing powder days in the trees and soft bumps, consider this nimble option that’s meant to surf, jib, and schmear. A poplar/ash core sandwiched by two full layers of eco-friendly flax fibers keep the ski strong and damp yet responsive. The sandwich construction will help protect against the beating you’re likely to give it.

—Sierra Shafer

Icelantic Saba Pro

D: 147-117-137mm

R: 20m

By producing the Saba, Icelantic demonstrated how an idea can evolve. Featuring Icelantic’s new Reflective Rocker profile, a full-rocker ski that mirrors the sidecut radius, it gives the skier that easy-feeling float we expect from Icelantic while allowing the skier to engage the entire edge through a turn. More so than its predecessors, the Saba is stable and can handle speed, but it still wants the user to soar and slarve. It encourages you to ski creatively. For skiers who use a lot of surf terminology on the hill, check out the Saba and go catch your wave.

J Skis The Friend

D: 143-117-133mm

R: 18.5m

These are the most fun, playful powder skis I’ve ever been on and the only ski this wide I would consider regardless of conditions. It carves and maneuvers like an all-mountain ski thanks to the aggressive sidecut. But The Friend isn’t some pal that picks up your tab from time to time; it is a trustworthy ski that can also butter, pivot, and pop. At 189cm, I could go as fast as I wanted to and feel confident, while also airing moguls and washing out with control and ease. The Union unanimously remarked that this ski rails groomers. Who woulda thunk? —Jeff Colt

Dynastar M-Free 118

D: 145-118-135mm

R: 24m

This ski absolutely crushes it in pow! The M-Free 118 is the bigger, older sister that the younger kids want to be able to keep up with. At 118 underfoot, you’ve got plenty of surface area for floating through soft snow, stomping airs, and smashing through chop. The factory recommended mounting position gives the M-Free 118 a really nice and balanced feel that allows you to drive the ski without being overwhelmed by its relatively large profile. In regards to ski construction, the M-Free 118 features a poplar wood core to help lighten it up a bit, a metal binding plate for increased screw retention, and polyurethane inserts in the tip and tail to help reduce the ski’s swing weight. The PU inserts also seem to help the tip and tail reduce the level of chatter at higher speeds. I do not recommend using this as an everyday driver simply because that is not its intended purpose. The M-Free 118 is a true big mountain powder ski, and I am so happy Dynastar has brought it into our lives. Similar to the M-Free 108, this ski has a really clean look with the faux-marble topsheet. Like they say in Fear and Loathing, “As your attorney, I advise you to add the M-Free 118 to your lineup.” —Dane Weister