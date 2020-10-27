The Best Hybrid Boots of 2021

Atomic Hawx Prime XTD 130 Buy Now For $800

Flex: 130

Last: 100mm

Weight: 1600g

The new Hawx Prime XTD 130 brings the features of the previous Hawx XTD 130 to those with higher-volume feet. Our testers appreciated how tall the cuff is. While touring, the boot had a great range of motion on the flats and while bootpacking. The stock liners are refined and lightweight for a four-buckle boot.

Testers noted that the lever that holds the buckle bail down on the ladder lock is genius, the walk-mode lock is robust, and the boot offered plenty of power for making slash-and-burn turns on tech bindings.

The boot will fit well for a wide range of people, and while it’s tough to create a single boot aimed toward both alpine and touring without compromising on aspects of both the up and downhill performance, this model is a huge improvement from previous attempts at this concept. —Sam Cox

SCOTT Celeste III Buy Now For $629

Flex: 110

Last: 103.5mm

Weight: 1205g

This boot is caa-ute. Not only that, it has to weigh less than my backpacking boot. The mold architecture with its many cutouts explains why it’s so light. Seems to me that Scott has wedged out every unnecessary piece of plastic the boot’s integrity didn’t need.

While being an ultra-light boot, you can’t expect it to have the stiffness of a race boot, and although it performed very well on steeps and in crud, I am not able to rely on it while slaying Super-G turns. Let’s just say, I can dance down an Alta chute, but wouldn’t bring this boot to Alaska.

This boot is for skiers who enjoy the uphill just as much as the downhill, are sub-150 pounds, and know how to keep their feet underneath them on frozen mash-potato snow. They will take you to the deep stashes with ease. —Katie Ryan

Lange XT3 130 Buy Now For $900

Flex: 130

Last: 97–100mm

Weight: 1750g

This is the boot of the year, in my opinion, and it’s all about the plastics. The switch to a PU plastic from Grilamid in the new XT3 gives the boot a real alpine-boot feel that has a powerful flex, elasticity, power, and rebound. The power transfer of this boot is awesome!

The XT3 is definitely more of an alpine boot that can head out the gates or go on shorter tours. They managed to get the PU plastic at a respectable weight of 1750g. What’s more is that Lange introduced a water seal. Finally, a Lange that doesn’t leak and is warm.

This boot is for advanced skiers, patrollers, and anyone who wants an alpine boot that can do a bit of touring. I’m a longtime user of Langes who’s taken a hiatus. This boot is bringing me back. —Erme Catino

Salomon Shift Pro 110 Women's Buy Now For $850

Flex: 110

Last: 100–106mm

Weight: 1670g

The Shift Pro is one of those rare boots you can just slide into and out of. Then, in walk mode or ski mode, these boots vacuum your foot into place. The height of the toebox is slender, but increases gradually to allow for enough room in the arch. This boot caters to lower- and mid-volume feet, but should tolerate high-volume feet as well.

The walking mechanism is seamless and intuitive. This boot skied with a lively energy at 110 flex even for more aggressive skiers.

The softer iteration of the Shift Pro doesn’t compromise on fun or performance. She’s one of the comfiest boots on the market and is sure to be appreciated in the lift line, on the skinner, or at your favorite après spot. First one to take their boots off is a rotten egg. —Sierra Shafer

Salomon Shift Pro 130 Buy Now For $975

Flex: 130

Last: 100mm

Weight: 1670g

Salomon created a tidal wave of anticipation when they announced the Shift binding. At the time, their most aggressive boot with tech fittings was the QST Pro 130. New for this season, Salomon is taking things a step further, replacing that boot with the Shift Pro 130 boot.

I was impressed by how linear the flex is, and how low the foot sits in relationship to the bottom of the shell–being closer to the ski increases sensation and energy transmission directly into your turn.

The Shift Pro 130 is geared toward hard-charging skiers who place maximum value on downhill performance but want the option to venture into the backcountry as well. A perfect match for shuttle laps, lift-assisted touring, and day trips to your favorite locale, without ever having to compromise on a burly descent. The walk mode levers tend to be cumbersome in certain designs, but the Shift Pro 130 is refined and low profile. I would use this as a one boot quiver without any hesitation and I suggest you take a pair out for a spin yourself. —Sam Cox





Dalbello Panterra 130 Buy Now For $800

Flex: 130

Last:

Weight: 1860g

Skiing the Panterra 130, I appreciated the smooth and progressive flex, that had excellent energy transfer and lateral power. I really loved how this boot just rolled into the flex allowing you to drive a ski in a smooth, aggressive and balanced stance. I never had to rely on over buckling the boot to keep me from overdriving it. It just flexed and responded super well. Perhaps the best I’ve experienced out of a stated 100-102 millimeter lasted boot.

I was really impressed by the Panterra 130’s holding power in the heel and foot. I personally ski a boot with a narrow last, and this boot is much wider than my norm. It says a lot about the shape of this boot and its performance capability.

For those who always wanted to ski in the Krypton 130, but couldn’t quite squeeze their foot into it the Pantera provides a wider option.

Dalbello added a fourth buckle to the traditional cabrio design called the Variable Volume fit. It sounds like marketing but it actually worked. If you have a wider foot and like a cabrio boot, I imagine this boot would be ideal for you. —Erme Catino

Dalbello Lupo Pro HD Buy Now For $900

Flex:

Last: 98mm

Weight: 1835g

The lower shell feel on this boot is phenomenal. Its 98mm last is spot on, and it feels great along the calf and ankles for those who like a low volume fit.

The responsiveness and feel when skiing this boot is awesome. The Lupo Pro HD utilizes a PU lower shell, which gives it great feel and responsiveness. The cuff is a Polymide Composite Carbon, which helps with lateral power, and includes the same stiff cabrio tongue that comes stock in the Krypton. This tongue gives the boot fantastic flex, power, and rebound.

To me, this boot is the pinnacle of resort boots that offer a powerful and progressive feel, yet can head out the gate with efficiency, warmth, and comfort. I wouldn’t bring this boot on a hut trip or tour in it every day, but for a 50/50 boot, it’s impressive. I think the ability to yank the tongue out allows this boot to find its way deeper in the backcountry, but it does have a fiddle factor to it. —Erme Catino

Nordica Strider 130 DYN Buy Now For $750

Flex: 130

Last: 100mm

Weight:

This boot is a refined upgrade from Nordica’s previous Strider and is a standout among other hybrid boots in the category. If you have high-performance expectations, the Strider Elite deserves some serious consideration.

This year’s Strider Elite is immediately more comfortable than the previous iteration— especially in the toe box. Its smooth and hitchless traditional walk/ski mechanism was effortless to use during transitions.

Out of the box, the fit is more tailored/specific than other 100-millimeter last boots, resulting in a snug fit. This can be a pro or a con for you depending on how much boot work you plan on getting, or how you like your feet to feel, especially when prioritizing skiing inbounds or spending a full day in the backcountry.

This boot is for advanced and expert skiers who want a responsive boot that can provide confidence no matter the snow condition or difficulty of the terrain. Props to Nordica for the marked improvements on this model year over year. —Brennan Rubie

Scarpa Maestrale XT Buy Now For $900

Flex: 130

Last: 101mm

Weight: 1490g

This sturdy AT boot is on the lighter end of the hybrid range, but it feels like it wants to charge. Their roomy 101 millimeter last was a bit too much for me, but if you have wider feet the ample toe-box could be a lifesaver on a long tour.

The heat-moldable liner is oriented in a more alpine-fit, which made skinning a bit more challenging. The Grilamid shell is not quite as progressive down the shin as a true alpine boot, but aggressive alpine skiers who do a lot of touring will appreciate the downhill performance. —John Howland

Rossignol Alltrack 110 Buy Now For $700

Flex: 110

Last: 98mm

Weight: 1700g

These boots fit my skinny feet! They were comfy right out of the box and pretty painless all around. These boots are for inbounds with a side of walking around on slippery rocks, I liked the grippy sole. I think they’d work well for the skier who’s not quite a ripper but trying to step up their game.

The cuff felt too flexy and too short, I couldn’t quite lean into it enough. I didn’t much care for the fact that this boot was marketed as “skinny fit.” I felt like they leaned too hard into women’s foot shape: super narrow in the foot but very wide and short in the cuff, almost like it was two different boots. But if that was your body type I think it’s a solid resort boot. Maybe change the pink colorway. —Heather Hansman

Rossignol Alltrack Elite 130 LT Buy Now For $850

Flex: 130

Last: 98mm

Weight: 1740g

Rossignol came through with a responsive and lively boot that made fun, smooth, energetic turns on both corn and frozen snow. This boot tolerates a wide range of foot shapes out of the box. There were no hot spots while touring.

I felt that the 130 flex was substantial but not consequential, and seemed to cater to both skiers used to stiffer and softer boots. The last had a less specific-feeling fit in the fore and midfoot compared to other boots, which give it tolerance for more skiers, but may turn away some who are looking for a more performance fit

This boot is best for beginning to moderate to expert skiers who want a boot that they can ski right out of the box, is proficient and forgiving inbounds, and gives the option of venturing out of the gates. This boot is great for softer snow, but it’s not a boot that warrants a World Cup injection. It’s an approachable hybrid boot that gets the job done. —Brennan Rubie

Lange XT3 110 W LV Buy Now For $800

Flex: 110

Last: 97mm

Weight: 1600g

I was impressed with my first impressions of the XT3 110 W LV. it had a good fit right out of the box. It held my skinny heel down. The boot feels like a Lange downhill, which I like.

I wouldn’t spend a lot of time walking uphill in this. There was no noticeable difference between the Lange XT3 and the Rossignol Alltrack except for some seam pressure in the tongue.

This boot is the perfect fit for the upper-intermediate inbounds skier who is thinking about taking an AIARE 1 course. I think it’s a decent, totally workable boot for someone who mainly skis inbounds but might skin the resort occasionally. Which is probably a lot of people right now. I found it solid and serviceable but not particularly sparkly. —Heather Hansman

Atomic Hawx Prime 120 XTD Buy Now For $700

Flex: 120

Last: 100mm

Weight: 1680g

As a wide-footed person, this boot fit my foot very well with no extra tinkering. The boot feels lightweight yet sturdy on the assent. The buckles on the cuff have a latching mechanism to keep them forward and out of the way of your pants while they are not clasped. This is very nice for climbing when you want a loose cuff. The transition from walk mode to ski mode is very straightforward and easy to use with gloves on.

I have taken these boots out in all kinds of terrain, and they are supportive and confidence-inspiring even in the tightest and steepest of couloirs. Just don’t expect these boots to feel good when you accelerate into the apron—they don’t dampen vibrations when skiing at speed.

The boots are good for an intermediate skier heading out on a short or medium length tour to access soft snow. If you are looking for a bomber alpine boot with touring capabilities, this is not your boot. However, if you are a wide-footed individual looking for a touring boot with good performance on the way down, this just might be for you. —Noah Pearson

Fischer Ranger 130 Buy Now For $800

Flex: 130

Last: 99mm

Weight: 1560

Fischer’s Ranger 130 is a capable, do-it-all, hybrid boot. From the walk mode, to the power strap and the clasps, Fischer paid close attention to the details that can change touring from a total headache to a meditative experience. Its ski/walk mechanism is intuitive and makes it much less likely that you accidentally drop into a run in walk mode. Being a four-buckle boot, it is somewhat to access the top buckle if your ski pants have elastic gaiters.

The Ranger 130’s range of motion in walk mode is larger than many other boots in its category by about 5 degrees. This translates quite effectively to an easy stride while skinning. The fore and aft range feel more than adequate and don’t have some of the sticky or stiff end-feels of other hybrid boots.

Testers found that the Ranger 130 is best suited for softer conditions: powder, chalk, and backcountry touring. It is best for lighter or mid-weight skiers, or for those who aren’t looking to ski very aggressively inbounds. Heavier, taller, or more aggressive skiers may want to look elsewhere, but if you’re in the market for a versatile boot with exceptional detailing, the Ranger 130 could be the one for you. —Brennan Rubie

Head Kore 1 Buy Now For $750

Flex: 130

Last: 98mm

Weight: 1525g

The Head Kore 1 is a very comfortable boot—especially in the places that matter—midfoot and in the toe box. That said, the boot is tailored enough to feel like it doesn’t sacrifice any performance. The thermo-moldable liner is fully customizable with the potential for foam injection.

As a hybrid boot, I felt this was geared much more toward inbounds skiers who may want to boot in the resort than go on long tours. I liked its simple, no-fuss walk mode mechanism, but I missed the lack of an extender mechanism to allow for the cuff to loosen during uphill travel. While the range of motion in walk mode is comparable to other hybrid boots, the actual articulation felt stiff on both the front and back end while walking.

Graphene is touted as the material of the future, but it is unclear if the use of that material in Head’s Kore line of boots will meaningfully improve the performance of the boot in the long term. This boot is a great choice for intermediate-to-expert skiers with smaller feet who value mobility, comfort, and a walk-mode for hunting powder stashes in and around the resort. —Brennan Rubie