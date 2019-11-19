The Best Helmets of the Year

This is a special advertising section.

Every spring, (for the last two years, anyway) we assemble an elite group of skiers— shop rats, teachers, race coaches, ER nurses, inspirational ski consultants, and more—to help us determine the best helmets and goggles of the year.

We call this group the Powder Order of Sartorial Splendor and Excellence, or P.O.S.S.E., and task them with spending the day skiing at Solitude, Utah, to ascertain the products that deliver safety, durability, ease of use, comfort, and performance in all conditions.

We do this in the spring when the conditions are most variable because it makes for the perfect testing ground. In a single day, we experienced wind, rain, snow, and sun. What we found this year was an impressive array of technology, including custom-fitting helmets and improved lens changing systems. We also discovered that when a goggle and helmet are designed to work together, they truly do.

So we’ve grouped this guide by brand because while you don’t have to wear these products together, we found that’s when they work the best. Whatever your method, please, always use protection. —Sierra Shafer

Anon Nova Buy Now For $220

This low-profile helmet fits close to the skull, and the MIPS certification means it doesn’t skimp on safety.

It is ideal for warm-blooded skiers who constantly need to dump excess heat through the active venting.

Should you choose to remove the ear flaps, however, you’ll likely need a headband or beanie underneath to fill the breezy gaps.



POC Obex Backcountry Buy Now For $250

A welcome surprise from the race-centric brand, this helmet is designed specifically for backcountry skiers and is packed to the brim with safety features. It includes an internal shell that rotates counter to the outer shell upon impact.

Ultra lightweight, it has the look and feel of a climbing helmet and easy-to-use venting helps regulate heat so you can stay safe by wearing it in the backcountry on the up and the down.



SCOTT Couloir Freeride Buy Now For $160

There is no longer a valid excuse for not wearing a helmet in the backcountry. This lightweight, stylish helmet has a radical custom fit, including a removable liner. It weighs almost nothing and it looks cool.

Head lamp securing clips make it a must for alpinists. Designed for maximum output days, this helmet won’t keep you warm. We still love it.



Smith Quantum Buy Now For $300

Big head? This is your helmet, just dial in the details with the Boa 360 fit system.

Another thoughtful, clean detail: the Fidlock magnetic buckle making it easy to use just one gloved hand for on and off use.

The ultimate resort helmet, it has added protection in the side-impact zones plus superior ventilation that prevents goggle fog in the wettest conditions.



Sweet Protection Switcher MIPS Buy Now For $250

Likely the best fitting helmet we tested, the boxed ear construction is the nicest fitting feature on a helmet we’ve seen and the venting system is superior— there are 22 vents—takes its cues from a Volvo auto design.

While we find the wind to cause some serious whistle, if you’ve been reluctant to ski in a helmet because of comfort or style, this should be where you start.

A magnetic buckle makes it easy to fasten even while wearing your gloves and the turn dial adjustment gives it a snug fit without creating hot spots.