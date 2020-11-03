The Best Helmets of 2021

Anon Prime MIPS Buy Now For $220

Sit back, relax, and prepare to be amazed as I adjust all 23 vents in this helmet with just one hand. A slider on the back allows you to easily customize exactly how much airflow you want—or don’t want—while the open goggle ventilation channel helps reduce fogging. With the other hand, you can dial in the 360° BOA Fit System for micro-adjustments around your head for the safest, most comfortable fit. At 532g, this helmet is almost unnoticeable on, so there’s really no excuse for not wearing one. —Sierra Shafer

Anon Nova MIPS Buy Now For $220

The women’s-specific version of the Prime, this low-profile helmet is a dream come true for me. The fleece liner and ear pads are so soft and comfortable, while the 23 adjustable vents help me keep my temperature down¬ low enough that I keep this helmet on even while touring or hiking through hazardous no-fall zones. The ventilation mechanism, 360° BOA Fit System inside the helmet, and magnet-snap buckle all can be used single-handed and without removing a glove. Win-win, I say. —S.S.

Atomic Four AMID Pro Buy Now For $200

New from Atomic, I love the sleek, clean finish of this helmet, and it features many of the details I look for: an adjustable, 360-degree fit system; a magnetic-snap buckle; and a low-profile design. Most importantly, the Holo Core offers 40 percent more protection than industry safety standards require. While the lack of venting may scare warm-blooded skiers away, I found the airflow adequate. This fits perfectly with any of Scott’s latest goggles, and the vent on the brim kept my lenses from fogging even when I was really working. If you do start to stink, though, just give the removable liner a wash. —S.S.

BOLLE Instinct 2.0 MIPS Buy Now For $200

The Bolle Instinct 2.0 MIPS is a comfortable, adjustable, and very practical helmet. We liked its great peripheral vision and modern freeride styling. The material felt solid and we appreciated the addition of MIPS. This helmet is best suited for an intermediate or advanced skier. The venting pattern makes it particularly well-suited to spring skiing. —Davis Lentz

GIRO Jackson MIPS Buy Now For $180

Giro’s Jackson is a great lightweight ski helmet that you don’t have to worry about fogging up your goggles, either in the resort or out of the gates. We liked the really cool system that integrates airflow between the helmet and goggle. Lightweight with removable ear pads, the helmet comes with a Polartec liner for warmth as well. —Erme Catino

Giro Envi MIPS Buy Now For $280

Giro’s Envi MIPS is a lightweight helmet built for the backcountry. The insulated lining is warm and comfortable, whether or not you’re wearing a hat or buff. It’s super sleek and has a natural fit when worn with Giro goggles. The Envi is ideal for sunny resort days and backcountry ski tours where weight is a concern. —Lily Krass

POC Fornix SPIN Buy Now For $180

The Fornix SPIN is a lightweight and comfortable freestyle helmet. The venting system is very easy to control and could be easily swapped from one side to the other while wearing gloves; There are two front vents that are always open. The Fornix Spin is a solid, safe, and stylish option for skiers that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg. —Tommy Flitton

POC Obex BC SPIN Buy Now For $250

We can’t say enough good things about this helmet. It’s SO light and comfortable. The two-tone color scheme looks great to boot. The helmet has great venting, and the Spin and NFC medical ID safety features are confidence-inspiring (but don’t do something stupid). As a backcountry-focused helmet, we like that it’s very easy to hear through when communication is key. —T.F.

SCOTT Chase II Plus Buy Now For $150

Scott’s Chase II Plus is a large helmet that feels safe and secure. It’s loaded with padding without being too bulky on the inside. We liked the giant goggle-strap clip because you can’t mess this one up. The helmet provides lots of venting with an easy opening mechanism. The Chase II Plus is a very comfortable option for resort skiers. —John Howland

SCOTT Symbol II Plus D Buy Now For $180

This helmet is great for skiers who spend the majority of their time in the resort. It’s super comfortable and warm. We liked the quick and easy venting system and the addition of MIPS. The ear flaps are great for keeping you warm, but it feels a little like wearing hearing protection, so use caution if you need to communicate. The compatibility with Scott goggles is excellent. —Dane Weister

SCOTT Couloir Freeride Buy Now For $160

This helmet is ideal for someone who spends the majority of their time in the backcountry. The lightweight, low-profile design makes it easy to store on your pack, and if you take the liner out, you can leave it on your head and pair it with a hat and sunglasses for the uphill. The venting is great; It allows you to keep the helmet on during the uphill if you don’t want to put it in your pack. —D.W.

Sweet Protection Looper MIPS Buy Now For $170

All new from Sweet Protection, the Looper MIPS is made for skiers who spend a lot of time in the backcountry and may be known to hoist themselves off the ground on occasion. Equipped with MIPS to reduce rotational forces on the brain, and featuring in-molded Impact Shields, this helmet offers burly protection in a compact package with a decent amount of venting and turn-dial adjustment. Safety is sexy, and you get both in this package. —S.S.