The Best Alpine Boots of 2021

Dalbello DS Asolo 130 GW Buy Now For $700

Flex: 130

Last: 98mm

Weight: 2040g

The Dalbello DS Asolo 130 is an ideal boot for skiers who want that close-to-race-boot power, but are ready for something a little bit more comfortable, less cramped, and less likely to freeze your toes off. The ability to fully customize this boot with a variable ramp angle, among other adjustments is a huge boost in terms of comfort.

The structure in this boot is based around Dalbello’s Power Cage—their version of dual-core injection. It works well and I thought the shell was very responsive, with strong power and rebound, all while being very easy to get into and take off.

This boot would best serve intermediate and advanced inbounds skiers who want an alpine boot that performs like a race boot, but without any of the discomfort. Dalbello’s DS Asolo 130 is a really nice update to the older Asolo, with a narrower last and great liner. —Erme Catino

Fischer RC4 The Curv 130 Vacuum Walk Buy Now For $799

Flex: 130

Last: 99mm

Weight: 1930g

For an aggressive racing-style boot, the RC Curv 130 is really approachable. I found that turn initiation felt intuitive, and although the cuff and lower initially felt softer than other boots we tested in this category, it delivered power on edge consistently and effectively in both hard and soft snow conditions.

The vacuum-fit heat-molding process means that you can thermo-mold both the shells and the liners with the help of a boot fitter, resulting in a boot that you can slide your foot into using only one hand.

While Fischer’s Curv 130 isn’t the highest-performing race boot on the market, its easy turn initiation and grounded feeling make it a great option for those looking to up their inbounds skills. —Brennan Rubie

K2 Anthem Pro Women's Buy Now For $700

Flex: 120

Last: 98mm

Weight: 1650g

I love the blackout look and the ultra-comfy liner. The foot box is a little roomy and my feet love the all-day comfort provided by the K2 Anthem Pro. The boot drives well on groomers and provides a sturdy platform to push against when coming out of the turn.

While my feet are very comfortable, my shin is feeling the top of the boot shaft more than I anticipated it would (long shins, be aware). Sturdy and comfy, they’re not the most agile among their competitors. This boot stabilizes the skier who likes to rip corduroy all day in style. It’s your best friend for all-day resort laps. —Katie Ryan

Nordica Promachine 130 Buy Now For $750

Flex: 130

Last: 98mm

Weight: 1870g

Nordica’s Promachine 130 offers a detailed and comfy fit right out of the box. Its liner is customizable, and the cork layer Nordica brought to the liner this year adds an extra element of comfort and performance.

The boot’s flex is smooth and progressive and provides reliable responsiveness on snow. Given its history as a stalwart alpine boot, there were no surprises here. It’s a potential weapon of choice for those advanced skiers looking to improve their confidence and abilities in varied terrain and conditions. Nordica hasn’t reinvented the wheel here, but with reliable performance and a cork fit liner, that’s a good thing. —Brennan Rubie

Tecnica Mach1 MV 130 Buy Now For $900

Flex:130

Last: 100mm

Weight: 1900g

The Mach 1 MV has a great all-around fit—it’s snug in the ankles with lots of padding in the liner, and the tailored fit in the midsole expands to a good amount of volume in the toe box. Because I had no hot spots above my foot I think this mid-volume boot can ski right out of the box for skiers with mid-to-high-volume feet.

Intermediate and experts will appreciate the flex and response of this boot. It can handle anything from casual groomers, European chunder balls, to big drops and lines. The improved fit and carbon T-Drive make this boot an attractive option for skiers who want their equipment to be as fast and powerful as they are. The new flex system may also allow moderate skiers to access the front of their ski with more confidence and up their ability. —Brennan Rubie

Salomon S/MAX 130 Carbon Buy Now For $975

Flex: 130

Last: 98/104

Weight: 1660g

The Salomon S/Max 130 Carbon is a beautiful beast of a boot. Geared toward aggressive inbounds skiers, the S/Max has been a presence in the Salomon lineup for several seasons.

A carbon core frame wrapped with a proven polyurethane shell makes the boot extremely lightweight and stiff. The thin shell equates to increased sensitivity and immediate power transmission to the ski. A seamless liner with optional laces provides out of the box comfort and a heat-moldable shell allows for expansion beyond the 98mm last and a completely custom fit.

I was fortunate enough to spend a significant amount of time in the 130 Carbon last season and honestly, it’s my favorite alpine boot I’ve ever been in. The completely dialed fit, massive amounts of power, and light weight kept a smile on my face all winter. —Sam Cox

K2 Recon Pro Buy Now For $850

Flex: 140

Last: 98mm

Weight: 1740g

With the Recon Pro, K2 managed to create a high-performance boot at a lower price point by forgoing the bells and whistles. In a solid improvement over last year’s model, the 2021 Recon Pro reduced forefoot volume with a snugger toebox. This shift allowed for a much greater performance fit that will please hard-chargers with lower volume feet.

The use of four different stiffnesses of thermoplastic urethane allows for a wide range of customizability with a boot fitter and ease of entry. They also keep the boot remarkably light. Made for an aggressive all-mountain skier, long-term durability was definitely on the back of my mind. Though I had no issues while testing, the lightweight construction is something worth considering.

Given a price-point that is friendlier than much of the competition, along with the good combination of performance fit and comfort these boots offer, we recommend them to the advanced-to-expert skier who is more ready to spend some time dialing in their boots than trying to find a perfect fit out of the box. —John Howland