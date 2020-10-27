The Best All Mountain Skis of 2021, Under 100mm

(Click on the ski to skip down to its review)

Renoun Earhart 88

D: 27-88-111mm

R: 14.5m

At 88 underfoot, the Earhart is the narrowest skis we tested, but our testers found that it nailed its intended use: carving “The ski really shines on groomers,” says Jooles LoVecchio. “If you don’t load them up they turn. If you load them up they actually rail.” Renoun’s schtick is a core construction including non-Newtonian polymer, which changes hardness under stress. The idea is that when you bend the ski it stiffens up, strengthening your effective edge, and testers said they could feel that. It was quick and responsive in bumps and stable in a turn. A lot of testers felt like it could give intermediate skiers confidence to lean into their turns and ski harder. The Earhart is not a pow ski and it’s not a versatile in and out of bounds stick, but for carving ice in Vermont, where Renoun is based, we bet it shines. —Heather Hansman

Line Blade

D: 154-95-124mm

R: 13.5m

The Blade incorporates a focused pattern of titanal across the width of the ski and smaller pieces in the tip and tail called, fittingly, the Gas Pedal Metal. These areas add torsional stability, power, and energy to make the ski unbelievably stout for its size (181cm is the largest option). Sandwiched in with the titanal is a polyethylene sidewall for absorption and an Aspenlite core for agility.

Carving gives a super-solid mid-turn feel and doesn’t rush the turn as much as the sidecut suggests. In untracked pow, it gives a decent float, as long as you stay light in 6 inches or less. It’s not an every person or every day ski, but if you like to leave trenches in your wake, the all-new Blade just might blow your mind. —Wally Philips

Elan Ripstick 96

D: 136-96-110mm

R: 18m

The Ripstick 96 has a huge, blunt shovel that makes a remarkably easy turn initiation—many Union members felt that the skis turned themselves. Quick and agile, the Tubelight wood core is strengthened and enlivened with carbon rods running the length of the ski, along with extra carbon reinforcement on the inside edges. The Ripsticks are asymmetrical, with more rocker on the outside edges and camber on the inside edges.

What all this tech felt like on snow was a ski that had a remarkable float for its 96-millimeter width (a 140-millimeter shovel certainly helps) and has an assertive edge-hold on piste. Our testers were concerned that all the tech loaded into these skis could make them harder to maintain over time. But the Ripstick 96 is approachable and fun, perfect for an intermediate to advanced skier. Ski the East? Ski the Ripstick 96. —Jake Stern

Kästle FX96W

D: 133-96-119mm

R: 16m

There’s no learning curve on Kastle’s FX96W, and you don’t need a racing background to rail confident, fast turns. “All you have to do is look in the direction you want to go, and they respond,” one Powder Union member reported. Another skier agreed, noting, “this is a ski I can trust. I forgot they were on my feet.” Which is not to say the FX96W is forgettable—it just functions effortlessly for an advanced skier. This directional ski has a shorter turn radius (16m at the 172 length) and a 96 cm waist, making it an ideal choice for a day on the resort if you like to complement groomer runs with swift maneuvers through trees, or maybe a tango through moguls. This ski’s sibling, the FX96 HP, comes in longer sizes, and features a carbon sleeve wound around the wood core. —Clare Menzel

Kook Stick 97

D: 136-97-124mm

R: 17m

Leave it to luminary snowboard shaper Pete Saari to reverse standard polarities—or to just scrap binary conformity entirely—in a too-serious and polarized world. Why not swallowtails and snowboard shovels? Why not a banana rocker underfoot and double camber forward and aft? Why not one-size-fits-all? As it happens, the Kook Stick is not just irreverent for the sake of it. It’s nimble and easy-turning, but it also offers a surprisingly long effective edge for surfing big wave groomer turns at high speeds with a proud gaper gap and a wide grin. “I don’t totally understand this ski,” wrote a puzzled Sam Cox, “but it was easy and fun.” Definitely not for smug, self-righteous locals. Also, like the rest of the Lib Tech line, the Kook Stick is crafted in the Pacific Northwest and friendly to the environment. With zero hazardous waste or toxic attitude, if you ever feel compelled to grow up or get serious—why would you?—you can just bury these in your garden with a bunch of old moldy tomatoes and live ever after on the bounty. —David Page

Kästle MX98

D: 137-98-120mm

R: 23m

The Union is in consensus, if you want to go fast and carve, the torsionally stable, damp, and stiff MX98 is a great ski. This ski absolutely shreds on the groomed terrain and has no top end, it truly is an arc master. That said, it doesn’t release from the turn easily and is not a friendly ski for beginners or soft snow. I found the MX98 to be stiff and unforgiving through the carbon tail, making off piste or variable terrain challenging as the ski doesn’t maneuver or pivot well. This ski was built for the ex-racer or ski instructor looking for the ultimate powerful carving machine. —Jeff Colt

Head Kore 99

D: 134-99-120mm

R: 17m

The Head Kore 99 is the Kore lineup’s Goldilocks ski. If you’re looking for a 100mm waist ski, the Kore 99 makes a fantastic alpine daily driver capable of most powder days while still delivering fun and energy on hardpack. The karuba wood core construction is strong enough to handle the most aggressive race-background hardos at full speed, while the dramatic shape still allows for easy turn initiation and mindless feel-gooding. Plus, it weighs only 1,780g per ski. If you are shopping for one of the many quiver-killer skis on the market, put the Kore 99 on your alpine list. —Spencer Harkins