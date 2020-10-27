The Best All Mountain Skis of 2021, Over 100mm

(Click on the ski to skip down to its review)

NORDICA Enforcer 100

BLACK CROWS Justis

FISCHER Ranger 102 FR

SEGO Cleaver 102

NORDICA Enforcer Free 104

ROSSIGNOL Sender Ti

NORDICA Santa Ana Free 104 (W)

HEAD Kore 105

ICELANTIC Nomad 105

LIB TECH UFO 105

ICELANTIC Nia Pro (W)

VÖLKL Blaze 106 W

ELAN Ripstick 106

BLIZZARD Cochise 106

RENOUN Citadel 106

K2 Mindbender 106C Alliance (W)

SALOMON QST Stella 106 (W)

VÖLKL Blaze 106

FISCHER Ranger 107 Ti

RMU Valhalla 107 (W)

KÄSTLE ZX108

DYNASTAR M-FREE 108

SEGO Lupine 108 (W)

LINE Pandora 110 (W)

MOMENT Deathwish

Nordica Enforcer 100 Buy Now For $850

D: 133-100-121mm

R: 18.5m

Four. Years. That’s how long we’ve had the original Nordica Enforcer which is a testament of how well-loved this model has been. For 2021, Nordica looked to hone this ski’s approachability. They did the trick and they stuck the landing.

Tech-wise, Nordica did not change much of the initial platform with the retention of the full wood core and two sheets of metal. But they did create more sizes and shifted the ski lengths. The carbon chassis was also improved by reducing ⅓ of the weight which allowed the ski to be more embracing. The big change is that the taper and rocker have been adjusted back a bit on the tip and tail for an added dose of flickability. This means, they just added more fun.

In this case, millimeters mean miles here as I have the OG Enforcer as my daily drive carve ski and it’s always been solid. The little differences in this year’s ski led to big gains in performance. What stood out is how much quicker the pivot of the new version. This change is powerful. That extra little flick makes the new Enforcer’s burly mid-turn feel way more palatable in dicier conditions and it does float slightly better. I definitely approved of the slight weight reduction and the different lengths this year as the 186cm was a really top length for me on this ski.

Going back to the burly feel mentioned, Nordica skis do have a race room breeding so it really requires a confident and strong driver. I also wish that I could say that the extra flick allows to completely slarve this ski but the Enforcer still prefers a 90% traditional technique. For those folks who thought that the OG Enforcer was a little too much business in the front and not enough party in the back, or if you are looking for a slightly dialed back all-mountain carve ski, check this ski out. —Wally Phillips

Black Crows Black Crows Justis Buy Now For $960

D: 138-100-123mm

R: 21m

The new Black Crow Justis packs quite the punch as an all-mountain ski for that confident skier looking to up the ante in lift-accessed zones. Built with a versatile 100 underfoot width and deep tip/tail rocker design, the Justis gives you a variable turn radius that can go from short turns through trees to arcing down groomers based on how the skier lays into it. Built to destroy all snow conditions with its H-shaped titanal plates this ski maintains stability in any situation it’s put in without making the ski too heavy. This is the all-day ski that won’t let you down wherever you decide to take it. —Michelle Nicholson

Fischer Ranger 102 FR Buy Now For $799

D: 136-102-126mm

R: 18m

Engaging and responsive, this ski will return more than you deposit. Former ski racers were quick to flirt with the Ranger FR 102, as it is a fast skier’s ski that can still go switch. I think I speak for the entire group of testers, watching Kyle Smaine and Martin Lentz (look them up) ski all week built the stoke to get on these planks. We all secretly hoped we were as good as them and the skis would open that stargate to excellence. Turns out, they are really good at skiing.

That said, these skis bump. They are stable, responsive, and have less early rise making them feel long. When I get overly confident on a pair of skis, I like straight-lining a groomer and then finding the crud at top speed. Turns out, these skis like that too. A carbon nose and narrower shovel keep the weight down to 2000g, while titanal banding over a beech and poplar core gives the feeling of a sturdy metal ski. Additionally, a softer tail offers forgiveness in variable conditions. Intermediate skiers will likely get taken for a ride or not tap into the full potential of the ski. If you are a more advanced skier, you’ll find the Ranger FR 102 can be versatile, nimble, and the fastest ski on the mountain. —Jeff Colt

Sego Cleaver 102 Buy Now For $879

D: 121-102-122mm

R: 23m

At one point while I was skiing on Sego’s Cleaver 102 underneath the Red Chair, I suddenly knew how Keanu Reeves felt in 1994’s “Speed”—that I might not be able to do below 50 miles per hour. That is to say, these things rip, and I mean it. The traditional shovels, titanal construction, and 23-meter turn radius are here to tear up your local mountain.

Don’t worry, the whisper of tail rocker did let me break out of that long arc and save my sorry hide. Once I figured out the mount point, I had a blast on the Cleavers. Ex-racers will love the combination of GS roots with a freeride spirit. These are a serious ski for an expert skier, and if you want to plow through anything in your path, look no further. The Cleaver 102 is ready to get buck, it’s you who have to be up to the challenge. —Jake Stern

Nordica Enforcer Free 104 Buy Now For $900

D: 135-104-124mm

R: 18.5m

The Nordica Enforcer 104 Free is a killer ski for everyday use. At 104 underfoot, this ski really can do everything you would want. Groomers, bumps, trees, powder. All of these are friends of the 104 Free. The tapered tip allows for smooth turns with hardly any effort to get it up on edge. One of my favorite aspects of the 104 Free is the strong tail that makes you feel like speed limits are optional. Where the Enforcer 104 Free really shines though is in the touring department. The balsa core combined with two sheets of carbon and two sheets of metal allows the ski to shed weight while not sacrificing when it comes to downhill performance. The overall flex of the ski is consistent, and it can handle bumped up chop on the way back to the car just as well as it handles those dreamy pow lines in the backcountry. All things considered, I have a really difficult time coming up with anything negative about this ski. I can say with confidence that it is a great ski regardless of the conditions or type of terrain. —Dane Weister

Rossignol Sender Ti Buy Now For $900

D: 138-106-128mm

R: 21m

A good first impression can lead to a great long term relationship. I can’t surmise any other way to introduce the new extension of Rossignol’s Black Ops family with the Sender Ti. It just feels right the minute you click in and start skiing. Wanna carve? Sure. Wanna slarve and skid around? Why not. Wanna do either of them in most conditions you can throw at them? You betcha.

It’s so easy to drop in on the Sender Ti as the sustainable poplar core with paulownia stringers help to keep the ride balanced and easy. There is also the Line Control Technology which is a tiny rail put in the middle of the ski from tip to tail to balance out the counter flex of the ski. This little rail keeps the feel of the ski remarkably even in the turn. We had a mix of mankier sun-baked chop with some bumped out areas off of the Grey Chair and coming back to the main area at Red. Not epic conditions. I still didn’t want to stop lapping.

It may seem too simple. The fact is, it is. The Sender Ti simply works and I don’t have many quibbles. I will caution that there is less float feel than other options in this width range but those options are likely to be less versatile. It is also hesitant to handle the highest of speeds if that’s your thing. However, these are more of a preference change than a red mark as this ski could be great for most anyone at a mid-level skill or higher as an everyday ski for ski areas that receive 300 inches of snow. —Wally Phillips

Nordica Santa Ana Free 104 Buy Now For $850

D: 134-104-123mm

R: 16.5m

A powerhouse of a ski, for the hard-charging aggressive females. When I originally picked up the Nordica Santa Ana 104 Free, I was intimidated by the weight and stiffness of the ski and wasn’t sure what I was in for. My reservations changed immediately with my first turns. Dropping into a steep chute with less than desirable snow conditions, the full wood core with metal top sheet created a stable and sturdy platform that you could trust in anything. Braced for rough crud, it never came, the Santa Ana charged right through it, with me along for the ride. Due to the shorter active edge and sidewall, the skis retain their nimbleness and maneuverability, which makes them shine off-piste in the powder and tight trees of Red Mountain. Meant to be ridden by strong confident females, the Santa Ana performs best driven from the tips. The rocker profile allows an easy release of the tail to effortlessly navigate bumps and tight turns and the early rise shovel for surfy powder laps.

The Nordica Santa Ana 104 Free fills the niche for a women’s specific ski targeting advanced to expert lady shredders who want to leave the boys in their dust. —Kate Verhagen

Head Kore 105 Buy Now For $875

D: 135-105-125mm

R: 17.8m

“Ski royalty” to the Powder Union, it’s no surprise the Kore 105 is among our favorites once again. This ski features the same lightweight construction: a polyester fleece “topless” top sheet, a karuba wood core, and techy materials like graphene and koroyd. And yet it “skis like there’s metal in it,” as one Union member reported, meaning it is stable at high speeds, lays over on edge well, and can shut down all that momentum in a pinch. We pushed this ski to its limits, concluding that the stiff Kore 105 is better suited for charging open slopes than for navigating tricky, technical spots. —Clare Menzel

Icelantic Nomad 105 Buy Now For $749

D: 140-105-130mm

R: 20m

It’s important to have a steadfast companion in a ski. Something you can depend on day in and day out to deliver predictable results and instill confidence. Enter the Icelantic Nomad 105. The flagship model has been a staple in their lineup for years and rightfully so (it’s also their best-selling ski). A proven construction of poplar and paulownia wood make the Nomad extremely lively and surprisingly lightweight. It’s balanced, refined and incredibly nimble in a wide variety of conditions.

I was immediately drawn to how natural the Nomad feels on snow and the smooth interaction of the radius with the rocker. At 105mm underfoot, it has enough substance for deep days and would make an excellent one ski quiver. Icelantic is run by a tribe of beautiful humans dedicated to positivity and sliding on snow.

Attention to detail and passion for their craft are immediately evident in every aspect of this ski – dimensions, profile, handling, and bomber construction. They’re handcrafted with joy in Denver, CO, and backed by a three-year warranty. Fortune fairs those who pay homage to the ancient Norse and having a longship as your graphic is guaranteed to bring good luck and even better pow days. The Nomad is offered from 161cm-191cm, maintaining 105mm underfoot throughout and a 22m radius in the 191cm

Lib Tech UFO 105 Buy Now For $659

D: 136-105-126mm

R: 18m

Discussing the Lib Tech UFO 105 with fellow powder union members after ski testing, two words are continually recurring. Effortless and Playful. The UFO 105 has an uncanny ability to tick a lot of desired characteristic boxes making it an incredibly versatile ski that checks all the boxes: float, pop, stability, carveability, and edge hold. Despite being such a playful and flexible ski, the sustainable wood core UFO 105 was stable underfoot and with the addition of Magnetraction edges, gave us testers the confidence to rip in a variety of conditions. From fast-paced groomers to jibbing natural features to surfy pow turns and soft bumps, Lib Tech has us covered.

Friend and fellow union member Christie Cunneyworth has picked these as her favorite ski 3 years running and describes them best, “They allow me to shine at what I do best!!! They’re twin tipped, poppy and fun, surfy/washy and playful! Super responsive with turns but also easy to smear and butter. Charge through crud and stable at high speeds. Consistently I put this ski under my feet and immediately feel at home.” The Lib Tech UFO 105 is an all around ripper of a ski that will turn the whole mountain into your playground. Also worth a shout out is their environmentally friendly construction with renewable resources and no toxins or hazardous waste. —Kate Verhagen

Icelantic Nia Pro Buy Now For $777

D: 135-105-125mm

R: 17.5m

Icelantic turned to their women’s team to develop the surfy, poppy, fully-rockered Nia Pro, and the signature of what those ladies like to ski came through in the design. The Union found the ski nimble and intuitive, thanks in part to a design that Icelantic calls Reflective Rocker, where the rocker mirrors the sidecut radius, which means the length of the ski is engaged when you put it on edge. It was easy to throw around and quick to pivot in trees and steep bumps. Some testers found it a little sluggish and lackluster, especially at speeds and on firm groomers, and thought that it had to be skied with a light touch but all agreed that it was a high-utility, easy-to-understand ski for playful skiers who want to surf through all kind of soft snow, and aren’t afraid to get airborne. At 105 underfoot, it’s capable in a variety of conditions, and its playful, undemanding nature made it fun in pretty much all of them. —Heather Hansman

Völkl Blaze 106 W Buy Now For $700

D: 146-106-128mm

R: 23m

Built light (1,569g) and with uncompromising stability, this all-mountain ski could be a daily driver for someone looking to wander from the resort every once in a while. With a titanal binding plate, rather than a full titanal frame, the women’s Blaze is powder-focused. The use of elastic material in the tip and tails, plus a poplar/beech core, creates a lively energy when you dip into the trees. Rocker in the tip and tail, as well as a touch of camber underfoot, makes the Blaze 106 W maneuverable and responsive. Thanks to the 3D radius sidecut, it initiates turns like a dream. —Michelle Nicholson and Clare Menzel

Elan Ripstick 106 Buy Now For $900

D: 143-106-120 mm

R: 18.1m

The flagship ski of Elan’s Ripstick collection saw some dramatic overhaul this year and our testers were thoroughly impressed with the new technology. The carbon-reinforced wood core returns, along with its asymmetric Amphibio technology, but it comes newly equipped with carbon strips along the inside edge that bold the rip in Ripstick this year.

The skis round flex pattern and large shovel allowed Powder Union skiers to vary their turn shapes as the conditions fit and wiggle their way through the tight trees off of Red Mountain’s Motherlode chair. Skiers were equally impressed at the dogged grip the Ripstick 106 maintained on hardpack zipping back to the chair. When paired with the right binding, this is a great choice as a 50/50 ski.

Blizzard Cochise 106 Buy Now For $960

D: 137.5-106-124.5mm

R: 24m

With 2.5 sheets of metal, the best descriptor word for the Cochise is burly. This ski serves its purpose and serves it well. This ski is heavy, it absolutely trenches, jackhammering the crud. That brings me to my only complaint; the Cochise doesn’t do much at speeds slower than 20 mph, it’s a bit sluggish until you get going, so get going. Once you do you’ll find, like I did, that this ski has nothing that even resembles a speed limit.

Don’t let all that speed talk scare you, though. With a 26 meter radius, the Cochise was still nimble enough to hot dog through the deep mogul gully at the bottom of Motherlode. You know, that one that you normally cat track around because the bumps are really deep and your legs are pretty tired. This ski is a remarkable option for the strongest skiers out there who want to drive true Austrian muscle, but don’t want to sacrifice fun. —Spencer Harkins

Renoun Citadel 106 Buy Now For $949

D: 136-106-126mm

R: 19m

Renoun’s space-tech Citadel 106 is a genuine pioneer in featherweight ski design. As a full-carbon ski, it lines right up with the most weight-conscious of dedicated backcountry tourers, but—and here’s where it gets weird—it doesn’t suffer from the same dumb, chattery stiffness as the others in that class. In fact, it skis very much like a precision metal resort cruiser, especially as you open it up and expose it to velocity and g-forces. The faster you ski, the more pressure you apply—or the choppier the terrain—the damper and more powerful the ski gets: the more it grips hardpack, the more confidently it plows through ragged slop, the more effortlessly it absorbs hard bumps. But then you slow down and go to put on skins or strap them onto your pack and you’re reminded how ultralight they actually are.

This, we’re told, is all due to the infusion of a proprietary and top-secret [read: magic] aerospace polymer that the ice-mad Vermonter scientists call Hyper Dampening Technology, or HDT. Like a metal ski, the Citadel 106 requires some attention and force from the driver, but it also pays dividends in a loop of increasing confidence. This is an expensive, high-end ski, but for the passionate and well-heeled early-adopter who wants a single-quiver traveling ski that can credibly do pretty much anything—inbounds or out—and also spark conversation on the chairlift, this is the one. And hey, it comes backed with a 3-year guarantee. Don’t like it? They’ll take it back, no problem. We think you’ll like it. —David Page

K2 Mindbender 106C Alliance Buy Now For $750

D: 139-106-124mm

R: 15m

This Mindbender is an ideal candidate for a fat ski that requires no overthinking. The all-terrain rocker profile (gradual rise in the tip and low-rise tail) encourages easy turn initiation in variable terrain while allowing the tail to wash and release with minimal effort. It shines as an all-mountain ski for an intermediate skier looking to progress their abilities or for a strong skier who doesn’t want an instruction manual for their equipment. With a carbon mesh overlaying the wood core that varies in angles and density as needed, the Mindbender creates a firm base while maintaining maneuverability and playfulness. —Kate Verhagen

$900 QST Stella 106 Buy Now For Salomon

D: 122-106-136mm

R: 16m

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. After slight updates last year, this year’s Stella remains unchanged–and that’s something to celebrate. A well-rounded, dependable ski with identical construction to the unisex QST 106, the Union sang its praises no matter the condition, from laying out hard GS turns to soaring across powder fields. A light poplar wood core keeps it playful and will carry you through mellow groomer days or on more aggressive excursions. The Stella is the perfect partner for an intermediate skier looking to start charging harder. This skill will help you get to the next level. —Sierra Shafer

Völkl Blaze 106 Buy Now For $700

D:146-106-128mm

R: 19m

Völkl has scrapped the popular Eight series in favor of the new Blaze line. We say good call. Designed to be an accessible big-mountain ski with long, rockered tips and tails and minimal camber underfoot, this ski is surprisingly lightweight at 1,772g. Beech and poplar wood run throughout, bolstered by a layer of titanal under the mounting point. Utilize the 3D radius sidecut to take control of turn shape on groomers and release whenever you want. Our favorite East Coast dad/skishop owner Dylan Hall says you won’t find a better ski for this price. We’ll co-sign that. —Sierra Shafer

Fischer Ranger 107 Ti Buy Now For $849

D: 141-107-133mm

R: 19m

From floating atop powder to slicing through chunder, the aeroshape tip of the Ranger Ti 107 keeps you on top of the snow, while the sandwiched layers of titanal around a wood core offer up the power to hold an edge at speed. Lapping the groomers on Red Chair at Red Mountain, I found them to be directional and easy to edge. A stiff tail paired with a carbon tip led to some reservations about maneuverability in tighter terrain, so we preferred to open them up on long slopes of soft powder and open hardpack groomers. I’d say this ski is a great fit for my dad, but don’t want you to think that means it’d be a great fit for your dad. My dad rips, doesn’t like tight trees, and needs a ski that doubles as an Arctic icebreaker. —Jeff Colt

RMU Valhalla 107 (W) Buy Now For $899

D: 135-107-124mm

R: 17.5m

Here’s a ski designed not just for women, but also by women, including Olympic freeskier Keri Herman. The Union loved this ski in soft, open steeps, where it floats like a dream and cruises through mixed snow conditions in the apron. Because of the large amount of rocker in the tip and tail, combined with a smaller turn radius, the Valhalla skis better off-piste than on. A soft ski that’s easy to schmear and butter, it’s light and effortless to turn. Its construction includes a poplar wood core, beech wood mounting plate, and tip-to-tail triaxial weave fiberglass laminate for max durability. —Sierra Shafer

Kästle ZX108 Buy Now For $799

D: 140.5-108-129.5mm

R: 19.2m

For 2021, Kästle has masterminded a new freeride weapon, the ZX108, an homage to their highly respected BMX 105 of the past. The Austrian scientists have simplified things with the ZX108, eliminating all carbon and metal from the design and returning to a less complex wood core. The ZX108 maintains Kastle’s traditional conservative shape, but you can’t predict performance by appearance on this one. The ZX108 is a strong and snappy freeride ski built for the aggressive skier who likes high speed and deep snow. —John Howland

Dynastar M-Free 108 Buy Now For $800

D: 138-108-128mm

R: 18m

The new M-Free 108 is like the porridge in Goldilocks for Dynastar; the Legend series was too cold, the Proto was too hot, and the M-Free 108 is just right. If you’ve been waiting for Dynastar to make an absolutely ripping ski that can do everything, wait no longer. At 108 underfoot, this ski is perfect for everyday riding. The tip and tail are both strong and stable, while the rise in each allows for smooth turn initiation with a smeary finish when you want it. One really nice feature of the M-Free 108 is a full length vertical sidewall that adds to the sturdiness and durability of the ski, giving you the confidence you want when you’re going fast. Overall, the M-Free 108 is one that you should seriously consider adding to your everyday ski setup. The topsheet has a fresh and clean look to it, and it looks DOPE when paired with one of the new Pivot binding colorways. The one recommendation I have in terms of setting up your M-Free 108s is to consider mounting your bindings 2cm forward of the recommended position. This will leave the skis with a much more balanced and playful feel. —Dane Weister

Sego Lupine 108 Buy Now For $799

D: 133-108-124mm

R: 21.5m

Hailing from the Teton Valley, this well-rounded ski is one of Sego’s newer models, based on their hard-charging UP series. The Lupine’s revamped tip and tail gives the ski a snappier energy while also improving backcountry performance. Its poplar wood core is reinforced with a fiberglass laminate, making it a playful pick for a wide variety of skiers. The Union was impressed with how lively and surfy the Lupine is for a more traditional ski, due in large part to the early rise in the tail. ”This is for the progressive lady who still wants a directional ski to shred pow,” one member reported. And it’s presented in a trendy, aesthetic package, with art by Bellingham, Washington-based illustrator and skier Brooklyn Bell. This year, Sego also debuts the Lupine Tour 100 with carbon stringers replacing some of the fiberglass to lighten the load. —Clare Menzel

Line Pandora 110 Buy Now For $800

D: 144-110-130mm

R: 16.5m

The Pandora’s lightweight construction is perfect for soft snow while maintaining enough stability underfoot to inspire confidence when exploring new terrain at speed. At 110mm underfoot, it shines in powder, but edges kick into gear when the crust pokes through. We really noticed the strengthto- weight ratio of the paulownia and maple core. The Pandora is a solid choice for any advanced skier looking for a powder ski that will float in the good stuff and won’t blow up at speed or on hardpack. At 1,500g per ski, it’s a great slackcountry player. —Sierra Shafer

Moment Deathwish Buy Now For $749

D: 138-112-129mm

R: 25m

If the overly aggressive name or topsheet limits user groups, that is a real shame because the Deathwish has so much to offer intermediate to advanced skiers who like to pop side hits, ski fast, and have fun. Call me old fashioned, but camber pockets in the tip and tail sound gimmicky to me, and I don’t like gimmicks. But I really like the Moment Deathwish, so I guess I’ll have to renounce my sins or something. I was pleasantly surprised by the grip and edging, the ski railed both wide arcing turns and narrower quicker turns with its “UHMW sidewall”. I found the ski to be well balanced in the tail and tip, responsive, appropriately damp, and full of energy. The only gripe I had was the weight of the ski, which did feel cumbersome at times. At 112mm under foot and a 138mm shovel, the Deathwish is capable in powder and crud, making it a force of a daily driver. —Jeff Colt