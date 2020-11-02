How We Choose the Best Jackets and Pants of the Year

We had a plan to gather the 20 skiers from across North America who make up the Powder Order of Sartorial Splendor and Excellence—known as the P.O.S.S.E.—to spend a week in Utah determining the best apparel for 2021. But, like so many things this year, things didn’t go as planned. Since we couldn’t all be together, we instead shipped the latest and greatest jackets, pants, helmets, and goggles from our favorite brands to each of these skiers at their home hill to gather their feedback on what is hot and what is not. We asked them to carefully consider fit and performance (are you warm and dry?), as well as constuction, material innovation, and style. If you’re like me, you’ll have to get out of sweatpants eventually. This what we recommend wearing instead.