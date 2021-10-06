Great Shades

When it comes to choosing a pair of sunglasses the spectrum of style is endless. What shouldn’t be a choice is the craftsmanship and lens quality. Here’s a collection of some of the more stylish and high quality shades for skiers in 2021/22.

Dragon Finch LL ION Buy Now

From Dragon’s “Upcycled” collection, the Finch adds unisex styling, sporting a keyhole nose bridge that boasts a timeless and classic look. Made from the waste of 100% recycled water bottles, the Finch emphasizes Dragon’s commitment to sustainability and helps protect our landfills and oceans.

Oakley Coldfuse Buy Now

The new Oakley Coldfuse redefines not only the look but the construction of traditional lifestyle eyewear. The technical design uses a single element to hold together 24 pieces of the eyewear — creating a truly progressive aesthetic that inspires confidence and self-expression.

Pit Viper Victory Lane Intimidator Buy Now

A favorite of Pit Viper athlete, Glen Plake, who exclaimed upon wearing “I’m liberated!”- the Victory Lane Intimidator offers superior optics, ideal face and eye coverage, and protection for skiers looking to go uphill, downhill, or simply, put out the vibe at après. The sunglass boasts 14% light transmission, which is ideal for sunny days on the hill, while a Z87+ safety rated polycarbonate lens protects you from whatever après throws your way.

Smith Lowdown Steel XL Buy Now

The cool cousin of Smith’s best-selling Lowdown 2, the Lowdown Steel XL has the same classic styling but with a metal edge and oversized fit. The lightweight frame, comprised of Evolve™ bio-based material incorporates lightweight, stainless steel temples and smooth flexing metal hinges. The addition of soft rubber megol nose pads gently adhere to the skin when reacting with perspiration so they don’t slide down when you break a sweat. Featuring Smith’s proprietary ChromaPop™ lenses that enhance contrast and natural color to make the details pop.

Smith Somerset Buy Now

Cat-eye shades are inherently retro, but the Somerset feels too modern to be a vintage find. A mix of stainless steel metal and plastic, the round frames are light enough to wear all day. These Smith sunglasses come with our standard Carbonic lenses, with or without polarization. Silicone nose pads offer comfortable, no-slip grip.

Von Zipper Esker Polarized Plus Buy Now

Created with expeditionary intentions with visions of icecaps and meltwaters, The Esker will take you above and beyond, even if your outing is just a mere pleasure hike. Glacier inspired aviator sunglass design made of T90 grilamid nylon with removable peripheral side caps, integrated lens ventilation, light weight cam lock hinges with rubber temples & nose pads for grip with no slip. Available in four frame and lens color combinations, featuring durable and scratch resistant polycarbonate lenses, available in with VZ’s proprietary WildLife Lens Technology in polarized or non-polarized.

Vuarnet District 2008 Buy Now

This classic rectangle shape has been updated with modern and contemporary touches. 100% natural and recyclable, Vuarnet’s mineral lenses are the result of decades of accumulated science and know-how dedicated to relentless, passionate efforts to produce the best lenses in the world. Vuarnet mineral lenses are made in our own factory near Paris, the last one producing mineral lenses in France and one of the last three in the world.

Vuarnet Legend 03 Buy Now

After the victory of Jean Vuarnet in the Squaw Valley Olympics in 1960, the United States became a source of inspiration for the brand. Launch in 1962, the 03 model is inspired by the style of the U.S. Air Force pilots with its straight lines and XL square shape. After Alain Delon wore the 06 model in La Piscine in 1969, Vuarnet again made its mark on cinema in the late 1990s with the movie The Big Lebowski directed by the Coen Brothers in Los Angeles. Jeff Bridges wore the 03 model while embodying The Dude.